Woman Was Still In The Early Stages Of Her Pregnancy, So She Told Her Mom Off For Preemptively Telling Everyone About It

AITA for telling my mom she can’t tell everyone I’m pregnant I’m 17 weeks pregnant and my mom wants to tell everybody. I told her no. For some context, I don’t care if people know, but my mom has always been the type to tell all of my business to everyone.

When I first got pregnant, I asked her to not tell anyone yet because I wasn’t sure if the baby would make it since it was only 6 weeks. I went to church, and she had told everyone already.

She has always been the type of person to tell everyone about me. She even shares the things which are obviously personal to me.

I even have to repeat them to the point where I have to dismiss myself from conversations. My main goal is to get her to understand my boundaries, and one of them is I do not like people to know everything about me.

There just are some things that I am not comfortable sharing. There are things I do tell my mom that it’s okay to share, but this is one of the things I told her I am not comfortable with sharing yet. Also to add, she talks to several people who I do not like. They overstep boundaries also and are not respectful to me or her.

