Woman Was Stuck Between Two Friends Who Had A Business Dispute, And She Isn’t Sure If She Handled The Situation Properly

When you have a friend who starts a small business, it is good to support them in any way that you can.

What would you do if you had another friend who used the first friend’s business, but was very dissatisfied and left a bad review?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and now she is stuck between supporting each friend, which is impossible because they’re both are upset with her.

Read on for all the details.

AITA for seemingly siding with my friend after she had a bad experience with my other friend who is a photographer? I have a friend Mary, who has her own photography business. Her business page is full of five star reviews about how wonderful her work is as well as tons of glowing comments on the photos she posts.

Not every customer will be happy.

Recently another friend Rachel shared on her personal page that she had had a negative experience using Mary for family photos. She said that she was not one to complain, but that she wanted to make people aware so they didn’t go through the same thing. She said she left a detailed honest review explaining why she wasn’t happy and Mary responded threatening legal action if she did not remove it within 24 hours. She understandably speculated that perhaps this was why Mary had only five star reviews because she tried to shut down anyone who left negative ones.

She believes Rachel.

I’ve known Rachel several years now and she seems like an upstanding person of integrity so I assumed she was telling the truth. I commented saying that I was so sorry this happened to her and agreed that that Mary could be intimidating people into only leaving positive feedback.

This is way too much drama for a business dispute.

I went to Mary’s business page to see if I could see the review for myself, but it wasn’t there. Instead, I saw a post from Mary saying that Rachel had been one of “those” customers who straight up lied about her. She included photos she said were proof that Rachel was lying. Surprisingly she also included a screenshot of the post that Rachel had made on her personal page so apparently a mutual friend sent her a screenshot.

She thought Mary’s behavior was unprofessional.

It struck me as odd that Mary was getting so worked up over one negative review.

I commented to Rachel that I had always thought that was a bad look when businesses do this. It’s understandable to be disappointed by a negative review, but someone who gets downright angry and immediately blaming the customer isn’t someone I’m in a hurry to do business with.

I would try to just stay out of all of this.

I woke up the next morning though to find a private message from Mary. Apparently, not only had she seen the screenshot of Rachel’s post, but she had also seen my comment. She asked why in the world I would speculate that she was intimidating people. She said that yes friends and family are very supportive of her work, but it’s because they believe in her not because she’s shutting down dissenting opinions. She said it wasn’t very Christian of me and she had no problem unfriending me as a result. The bottom line according to her apparently was that I should’ve supported her because she had proof that Rachel was lying. Negative reviews could hurt her business and she didn’t understand why anyone who was supposedly a friend would believe someone else against her when she had proof.

She should just stay out of it.

Initially I figured I did nothing wrong by trying to be understanding of Rachel especially since Mary’s reactions seemed over-the-top to me. Now I worry though, I messed up by getting in the middle. Perhaps I should’ve just kept scrolling and contacted Rachel privately given that I’m friends with both of them. AITA?

Bad reviews happen sometimes, it is just part of business. On the other hand, supporting a friend is also a good thing to do. Bottom line, I think everyone in this story is acting immature and needs to grow up.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

I’m guessing Mary did.

Never make public statements that you could regret.

Yeah, Mary had the proof.

Why publicly comment like this at all.

Yes, she should have stayed out of it.

Just mind your own business.

