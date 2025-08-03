Woman’s Family Judges Her For Not Having a Full-Blown Wedding, But No One Has Offered To Help Pay For It

When it comes to landmark occasions, everyone had an opinion on how they should operate.

AITAH for eloping with my fiancé vs having the wedding our families want? Me (22F) and my fiancé (22M) got engaged while I was still in nursing school a few months ago. We have been together for over 4 years, and we are still so in love, genuinely each other’s best friend! I just graduated and passed my state boards, so now, I’m on to applying for jobs.

Life is seemingly good, but they aren’t receiving any financial help.

Constantly, we are asked about a date and where we are going to get married. His cousin is currently getting married, but the family has paid for it completely. We are not getting any financial help from my family or his.

We are trying to focus on buying a home because we can’t afford to do both in this economy, and we both would rather prioritize owning a nice home vs. spending thousands on a one-day wedding.

But the family didn’t react well to this at all.

When we brought this idea up to his family they acted like we are committing the biggest sin. They constantly compare it to his cousins wedding. But, they haven’t paid a dime for their wedding, and they are also not planning on buying a home. They are just living with family.

So, when the OP brought up an elopement, the family did NOT take things well.

Every time I bring up the idea of doing a small elopement with immediate family, my parents throw a fit over it, yet they are not willing to help us financially with anything. Not a single person has offered to help us, and it makes me so angry because anytime anyone needs ANYTHING, we are the only ones who show up out of all the siblings and cousins.

We help every elder in the family by taking them to appointments or fixing things around their house, and yet, we get treated like this. I have about 26k in student loans, and the venues around us cost about 10k for just a ceremony, lol, but at this point we can’t even afford to spend 5k on a ceremony.

But, they’re working with what they have!

Our whole goal, and what’s been striving him to work so hard and me to finish school is for us to buy a house and eventually have a kid… I’ve always dreamed of a wedding, and I’ve cried over not being able to ever fulfill that bc of the costs, but I have to do what’s best for our future.

I’m really just thinking of saying F everyone’s feelings and eloping somewhere with my best friend and her husband beside us (they eloped as well).

Does Reddit think the family is owed a wedding even if they're not financially contributing?

