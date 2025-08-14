Women Are Checking Into Monasteries To Take Vows Of Silence For The Summer, But This Woman Was Turned Away From One Because It Was Full

I don’t know about you, but I think this idea sounds WONDERFUL.

I’m talking about taking a vow of silence and living among nuns for a few months.

Would that be a nice way to reset your life, or what?

Well, it’s become a trend lately, and it’s become so popular that some women haven’t been able to get in to a monastery or a convent because the places are all booked up.

That’s what happened to this woman and she took to TikTok to share her thoughts.

The text overlay on the video reads, “The monasteries are full for the summer girls.”

The TikTokker said, “Don’t worry, I’ll tell you how bad things are.”

She explained, “I booked a vow of silence at a Catholic monastery late last year. The booking process is really straightforward. You email the nuns and they give you some dates, but overall, they’re really flexible. I had a great time when I went. It was a lot of fun.”

She continued, “I went to go book a reservation again at the monastery for the summer and I just got an email from one of the nuns saying, ‘We’re actually fully booked for the next three months for people that want to take a vow of silence upstate at a monastery in the summer. And then, she told me that she could put me on “Notify” in case someone else cancels their vow of silence.”

The woman added, “So, if you have a vow of silence booked and want to cancel, please let me know.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

A few months of silence sounds pretty nice right about now…

