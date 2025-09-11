A Car Dealership Kept Sending Them Unwanted Emails, So One Clever Recipient Decided To Play Along And Cause Chaos

Email mistakes happen all the time, but they’re usually fixed quickly. However, that’s not at all what happened in this story.

One unsuspecting person became the victim of a barrage of unwanted emails from a car dealership that were meant for someone else entirely.

But when the dealership refused to take the issue seriously, the recipient was given no choice but to get a little creative with their revenge.

Read on for the full story!

Car Dealership Contacting me in error. I kept getting emails for someone else’s car appointments from a dealership in a different state. I was able to figure out the person’s actual email, so I messaged them to let them know the wrong email was in the dealer’s system.

However, this didn’t put a stop to the emails like they thought.

They never responded to me after several messages being sent. My next step was to contact the actual car dealership, which was very easy.

So they kept trying, still with no luck.

I spoke to at least three different people over the course of four or five months, and they all assured me they would update the information. It never happened.

So it was time to switch gears.

I then took it upon myself to mess with all of them. I would reply to the emails that the appointment needed to be rescheduled. In some cases, I would get notified of my new upcoming appointment. I did that for probably a year.

These unwanted emails actually contained plenty of helpful information for their revenge.

I could tell based on the emails that the vehicle was a new vehicle, so they must have had standard free services like oil changes that they were providing and setting up appointments for.

Then they really started kicking things up a notch.

After the first year, I decided I wanted to “sell the car.” I used one of the calculators the dealership provided and would set up phone calls to have a sales rep contact me to discuss trade-in value and what kind of new car I was looking for. I assume it was confusing to the car owner when they got those calls.

But that wasn’t all they did.

Over the course of this, I would also get surveys. I would always indicate in the survey that I would like a call back. This is kind of a two-for-one petty revenge. One for the owner of the vehicle and one for the car dealership. I eventually stopped getting emails.

Sometimes the pettiest victories are the sweetest.

What did Reddit think?

This user can’t help but one-up this story.

This commenter would have put a stop to this nonsense a long time ago.

Sometimes you just gotta hit ’em where it hurts.

This story has given this redditor a very good idea.

The emails finally stopped, though not before a year of petty fun.

Honestly, the chaos was all worth it in the end.

