A Couple Inserted Themselves Into Her Alone Time, So She Clapped Back…Then Felt Bad

Solo traveling is one of the most enriching experiences a person can be lucky enough to have. But not everyone understands the value of alone time.

How would you handle a couple not respecting your privacy while trying to dine alone?

This woman, with mixed results, consulted Reddit on how to handle this situation. Here’s what went down.

AITA for insisting a couple couldn’t sit at my café table after they ignored my first “no”? I (30F) was in Italy recently, sitting alone at a table for four outside a café. It was a nice morning, all the outdoor tables were occupied, and I was just drinking coffee and eating a pastry. An English speaking couple came up to me and asked (politely) if they could join my table. I told them I’d prefer to sit alone.

Awkward, but fair.

Instead of accepting that, they told me there was nowhere else to sit (which wasn’t true) and put their personal items on the table before going inside to order. I was annoyed because I had been clear, and I wanted to enjoy my coffee in peace without listening to strangers’ conversations at such close distance.

Sheesh. A little presumptuous.

When they came back, I told them again that I wanted to sit alone and suggested they ask someone else instead. They seemed unhappy but left. There were other couples outside also sitting at tables for four, so it wasn’t like I was the only person taking up extra space.

Ouch, a little harsh for a public space.

I was sitting at table for four, because the cafe didn’t have smaller tables. There were also lot of empty tables inside, but they didn’t want to sit there.

Sounds like she could have sat there though?

Afterwards, I felt a bit bad, wondering if I had been unnecessarily unpleasant, even though I still think my boundaries were reasonable.

Not sure that’s the correct use of the word “boundary”.

Now I’m wondering if I was rude or if they were the rude ones for ignoring my first answer.

Yikes, awkward encounter for sure. But maybe it was a cultural thing that got lost in translation? Let’s see what commenters chimed in.

Most folks were divided.



Many critiqued the original poster.



Some came to her defense.



One person tried to lighten the mood.



As always, personal anecdotes ensued.



Sounds like this solo trip isn’t going to be a social one.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.