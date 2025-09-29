A Customer Brought Days-Old Fried Chicken To Return To A Grocery Store, And A Worker Fell For It

There are some folks out there who basically scam people for a living…

Lady returns 150 pieces of fried chicken. “A few years back I worked for a large retail/grocery company. And like most grocery stores, we have a deli section. I was working the returns desk, which I was still fairly new at, and a customer rolls up with a cart that had two cardboard boxes full of half eaten fried chicken. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that much fried chicken before. Me: “Hello, how can I help you?” Customer: “I would like to return this fried chicken.” Me: “What’s wrong with it?”

Customer: “I ordered this for a family reunion this past weekend. I took it home to my family and when we got to eating it, it was all burnt and nasty. We weren’t satisfied, and I’d like my money back.” I’d like to note that she’s still wearing her family reunion shirt… She’s quoting our fresh food policy, which is 100% money back guarantee. So, I decide to follow through with the return, although in my head I’m thinking why anyone would buy fried chicken from us, ever. Of course it was going to be bad, our deli food is known for being nasty. Anyway, she hands me her receipt and it says she bought 2 orders of 75 pieces of chicken, totaling out to about $100. I do the return, give her her money back, and I come around to grab the cart of chicken. It doesn’t end there. Later, I’m taking returns/claims back to their respective sections; bakery to bakery, frozen to frozen, etc. I roll the chicken cart over to deli, and the two workers greet me, confused. (I don’t remember who said what so I’ll refer to them both as “deli”). Deli: “What’s this?” They ask. Me: “Claims. A lady came and returned these. Said they were burnt and nasty. Deli: “And you took it back?” Me: shrugs “Yeah, it’s policy. 100% money back guarantee.”

At this point they’re now visibly angry. I have a mini freak out and start to doubt myself. Is that the policy? Did I do it wrong? I was still new at returns so it’s possible… Me: “Was I wrong?” They tell me no and sigh. They ask what the customer looked like and I described her to them. They get more angry. Deli: “She came in last weekend to pick up that big order of hers. Took us all day to make it. She comes in, and doesn’t have enough money! Told us she didn’t know it would be that much.

She told us about her family reunion and how much it meant to her. She started crying. She only had about $80 on her so we (the deli and bakery workers) decided to chip in and help her pay for the rest.” All three of us look down at the cart and cardboard boxes filled with half eaten nasty chicken. This is why I have trust issues.”

