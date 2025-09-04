A Customer Got Rude With Them About A Business Card Order, So They Made Her Look Foolish And Put Her In Her Place

There’s nothing quite like a pushy customer, huh?

And what’s a worker to do when someone like this gives them a hard time?

Well, put them in their place, of course!

Check out what this print shop worker did when a customer gave them some static about their business cards.

You want exactly 500 business cards? Well okay. “I work at a print shop within a national office retailer (you know the one). One of our most popular products is our business cards, because they’re ridiculously cheap for a large amount and you can order and pickup same-day.

But…

The only issue is, they are a complete pain in my *** to make, for several reasons. First reason is, it’s pretty hard to align our template in the printer so that both sides print correctly. Second reason is because our business card cutter occasionally decides to throw a hissy fit and cut things at an angle. Of course, corporate won’t spring for a new cutter or a properly aligned printer, but I’ve managed to tame the beast pretty well. Now the cutter only cuts sideways cards every 7/8 pages or so. It’s not much of a loss for us if it means we get straight business cards. Anyways, this is all setup to say that due to the cutter problems, I ALWAYS print extra pages with my orders. It’s not an exact science, and I’m overly cautious, so really often customers will get 10-20 more cards than they ordered, especially in larger orders. It’s win-win. HOWEVER. The special boxes we put our business cards in are very slightly bigger than the amount they should actually hold. Not sure why that is, but our 500 card boxes actually hold around 560 cards (I’ve checked), meaning that there’s about a quarter to a half inch of room in the box. Be assured though, I’ve never shorted a customer on cards.

Here we go…

Today a very picky and Anal Lady (henceforth AL) came in for her 500 prepaid business cards. I showed her a single card, and she was delighted with the quality and how they turned out. But then I opened the box. AL sees the quarter inch of room and absolutely flips out. AL: Is this a joke? Me: I’m sorry? AL: I’ve ordered with you before, there has NEVER been this much room in the box. I paid for 500 business cards, not 400. Now, I printed these cards myself. I very specifically remember that I printed 54 pages of 10, and only 2 pages were messed up, so there were 520 cards in this box. Also, I’ve never seen her or recognized her name, so we’ve got a classic case of “I come here all the time!!”. Me: Ma’am I can assure you there’s 500 cards in this box. AL: -snorts- I don’t believe you. Me: I promise you, I’d never short a customer of cards. AL: Oh you PROMISE me? Then why don’t you count them to make sure? I want EXACTLY 500 cards in this box, not even one less. Me: Exactly 500? AL: Exactly. Five. Hundred. Me: Okay.

They decided to take their time…

Well, I’m sure you can guess what happened next. I stood in front of her, spreading the cards out on the counter and counting them aloud one by one. I stacked them in stacks of 20 for clarity’s sake. AL, of course, stood over me the entire time. An eternity later we hit 500, and of course there were 20 left in my hand. Me: Alright ma’am, sorry for all the trouble. Thank you for counting with me, I’m glad we could make sure your order was EXACTLY 500 cards. I moved to put the rest of the cards in the trash. AL began to stutter. Her argument was crumbling to pieces right in front of her eyes. It was beautiful. AL: What do you think you’re doing with those? Those are my cards.

Nope!

Me: No ma’am, you made it clear your order was exactly 500 cards, not a single one less. It looks like we messed up your order and put 20 extra in there. Sorry about that! I’ll just be getting rid of these for ya. AL: Well that can’t be possible. There was room in the box. You must have counted wrong. Me: Well I am a Humanities major, so Math isn’t really my strong suit. You’re free to check my work. For now I’ll keep these cards back here. I put the 20 cards on my counter and watched as she feverishly recounted her cards. Exactly 500, yet again. She slipped out of the store without making eye contact while I was with another customer. Glad I could fix her order for her.”

Some customers just don’t know when to get out of their own way…

But at least she figured it out eventually.

