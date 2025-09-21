A Customer Made Up A Fake Promotion That Didn’t Exist, But Still Berated The Store For Not Running It

Few human beings are as frugal as the ones who frequent large retail chains, and scour the papers still for penny-pinching deals.

How would you handle a customer who insisted your store was running a promotion that didn’t exist?

One guy recently told Reddit exactly how he tackled this exact scenario.

Here’s how it went down.

Customer wanted to know the details of a sale we never have

So, I used to be a cashier at one of the large retail chains that offers everything.

This particular chain often had discounts and clearance items, however those deals were always based on individual products, never grouping things together.

They always know how to get you.

So, one day this gentleman wanders in looking for the soda.

I’m at the register and he asks for directions to the cases of soda.

No problem, it’s literally the furthest point in the store from my register, diagonal all the way across the store to the very far back four corner.

Well, that was annoying for him but I can’t change the layout of the store for you.

At least he got his steps in.

Then, he demands that I tell him about this week’s special on soda.

How good of a deal was it? How many cases for what price together, is it buy two get two free or buy three get two free?

Needless to say, he was not happy when I told him that we don’t have those kinds of deals.

You generally can’t just make those up?

In fact we never have those kinds of deals.

You got really annoyed, insisting that we absolutely do.

We apparently are the store that he always shops at and we always have those deals.

Maybe he was manifesting?

In point of fact, that is something offered at a completely different chain store on the opposite side of town, and I told him as much.

I told him the price of our individual cases.

He didn’t even bother to go look, just stormed out.

Sounds like a mature way to handle that.

I’m sure he went to that other store, but the joke’s on him because even with those kinds of deals, the prices are insanely high.

In fact the only way that they can actually sell things with the prices that they put on the tags is by having those kinds of deals.

Another day, another angry customer.

You lose some, you lose some more. Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about this one.

Most were just baffled.



And reiterated the insanity of customers.



Many shared personal anecdotes.



A few just shared some witty sarcasm.



And some good-natured humor.



Looks like common sense wasn’t BOGO that day.

Too bad for them.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.