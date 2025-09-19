A Customer Noticed A Snake Tattoo On Their Arm, So He Brought Them A Snake He Caught

Well, I bet this worker didn’t see this coming!

What the hell am I talking about?!?!

Well, you gotta read this story from Reddit to get all the info.

Get started now!

A customer brought me a snake. “I have a tattoo on my arm of a snake which generally leads to questions about it, and if I like snakes, or I’ll be talking with coworkers about my snakes, as I own 6. There’s an older gentleman who loves to come in for daily lotto scratch offs and tickets, and he usually is asking everyone if they want mushrooms he foraged himself or not.

Okay…

Today he came in asking about snakes to me and if I like them, I answered yes, he said “You’ll get a snake one day”. Like yeah, I have 6, I know. Go about my day as I would, because work.

Oh, boy…

This guy comes in later and says “I got you a snake” and brings in a to go plastic box with a mushroom, some grass, some fish and worms and a tiny snake in this thing. I’m shocked, just “Um, what” and he hands me the to go box and says “I caught him eating my fish, here you go!” and it’s this tiny Dekay’s brown snake (native to my area).

How odd…

So now I have a tiny snake that I’m going to release in my backyard instead because, just, what even. I’m not even sure how to respond to that because, what even. So yeah, my last 2-3 hours had a tiny, angry snake next to me as I’m checking out customers at the gas station.”

You never know what you’re gonna get when you work in customer service!

