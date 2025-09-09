A Driver Told TikTok Viewers How He Always Gets Free Parking In Garages

This is the good stuff, baby!

A TikTokker named Cody posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers how he manages to always get free parking in garages.

In the video, Cody was a hospital’s parking garage and he said, “About to show you a trick that works every single time. Ready?”

The TikTokker pressed the Help button on a machine in the garage and a voice asked him how they could be of assistance.

Cody said, “I followed in the car in front of me, and I didn’t mean to come in this parking spot. I’m in the wrong hospital area.”

The voice replied, “Do you have a ticket?”

Cody said, “I didn’t have a ticket. I followed that car in.”

The voice told Cody to wait and, a few seconds later, the parking gate opened and the TikTokker drove away without paying.

Cody said, “Works every time.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Make public parking free again!”

Now, this is a PRO TIP!

