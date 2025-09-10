A Golfer Hit The Course Looking To Make Some Friends, And It Actually Worked Out

Well, this is sweet…

A woman named Perrie posted a video on TikTok and she had one clear mission in mind: she wanted to find her husband Ricci some friends to go golfing with!

In the video, Perrie asked Ricci what he was doing and he said, “I’m going for a game of golf on my own. Hopefully, when I get there, I’m gonna see if there’s anyone playing on their own. And I’ll be like, ‘Oh, excuse me, do you wanna, do you wanna play together? Should we join each other’s game of golf?'”

He added, “But it’s a bit hot and I think I’m gonna be on my own. But I’ll ask, but I might be on my own.”

Ricci then told his wife that he’d give her an update when he got back.

When Ricci returned, he told his wife that he was placed with another group at the golf course and that the group of guys turned out to be nice fellas.

He said, “They’re like just some older folks that some of them live out here and they come out every year and like go around and play different courses.”

His wife replied, “You played with a group of people!”

Ricci showed Perrie a photo and said that the men even invited him into their group photo.

Perrie was happy and said, “My heart is going to burst; can we add the picture into the end to this?”

She asked her husband, “Did you have fun?”

Ricci said he did and gave viewers two thumbs up.

Awwwwwwwwwww.

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this person was impressed.

The wholesomeness you need in your life right now!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!