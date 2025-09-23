A Home Health Worker Followed Parking Rules, But A Rude Man With A Loud Horn Tried To Intimidate Her Into Moving Out Of Her Spot

Street parking can be a hassle, but most people can manage to handle it with a little courtesy.

But this time, courtesy was nowhere to be found when an aggressive driver decided to make one home health care worker’s morning harder than it needed to be.

His threats turned out to be as empty as the space she parked in.

Read on for the full story.

“Sir, I did not park in your driveway, I parked on the public street” As a Certified Nursing Assistant working in home health, I drive to clients’ homes to provide help with bathing, dressing, chores, etc. I use my own car. I park on the street so I’m not boxing anyone into their driveway.

But at the start of her most recent shift, the morning got off to a very different start.

I parked on the public street as usual today, on the curb in front of my client’s home. Then I hear a car horn. I assume that I hit the horn by accident grabbing my bag, and throw open my door. I am in a hurry because I need to get my client ready for adult daycare, and I am running late.

Soon she realizes where this honking is coming from.

Then, as I’m getting out of the car, there’s another, longer blast of the horn, and this really sketchy looking dude sticks his head out of a Cadillac Escalade that’s in a driveway on the other side of the street.

He shouts some rude words at her, which makes her even less inclined to do what he says.

He says, “Move it, you’re parked in my driveway.” Well, if he had politely asked me to move a few blocks up, I probably would have, but by trying to get my attention with the horn and speaking rudely, he already had two strikes against him.

So she stands her ground.

So my response was simply, “Sir, I am parked on the public street and have every right to be here.” He got mad at that and swore he would find out who I worked for and get me fired, and added, “I own this neighborhood.”

But she suspects he doesn’t actually have the power to do this.

I am decidedly not worried. My client was awesome about the whole thing and happily vouched for seeing me park in exactly the same spot on the street that I always park in. She also noted that the rude dude was a renter, not a homeowner, and had more roommates than is strictly legal. He does not in any sense own the neighborhood. And his criticism is worth exactly what he’s paying me, which is $0.

His rant didn’t shake her in the slightest.

In the end, nothing came of his threats except wasted breath.

She ended up keeping both her spot and her peace of mind.

