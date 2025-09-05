A Kid’s Parents Kept Being Flaky To This Music Teacher, So They Told Them They Wouldn’t Teach Their Kid Anymore

If you’re self-employed, you gotta always be hustlin’!

AITA for dropping a student? “I have been a private music teacher for 12 years. I have only ever fired a student once because the child would literally throw things at me during the lesson. This is the second time I have dropped someone and I’m having a hard time accepting it, and I’m wondering if I should’ve toughed it out for the sake of the kid. I have been teaching a student (7 y/o) for just over a year. The family has had significant struggles with time management, despite my clear 24 hour policy I sent them on Day 1. They usually come to my house for lessons.

Over the past year, the following issues have occurred: 1: I taught at lesson at their house and 10 minutes before the lesson, the mom texted me panicking that she forget about the lesson and they were at the cottage. I had to turn around and drive home. I let this one go as a “first time offense” and didn’t charge them. She thanked me for my generosity. 2. She wrote the wrong time down and didn’t show up. She felt “so bad” so I let them reschedule. 3. Her kid got sick, but she didn’t communicate anything to me and I was left waiting for her. I charged her. 4. Her kid scabbed her elbow falling off a bike. She showed me her scab in her lesson, I must’ve recoiled but didn’t say anything. I got a long email from her mom two days later about how her child cried and thought that I think lesser of her and that she’s disgusting because she got a scab.

She said that her child said I called her gross. The mom was not present at the lesson. I had to smooth things over but this was a red flag that this parent got upset over something that didn’t even happen. 5. She asked me on one day’s notice to reschedule the lesson. I said sure, rescheduled to less than 24 hours later. They no showed. I let them know that I have to charge them and that this cannot keep happening as it strongly and negatively impacts my schedule. The mom texted me a sob story that her daughter is being bullied at school and that’s why they no showed because they “decided to take the afternoon off.” Without telling me. I did not respond to the bullying comment and charged them anyway. 6. For two weeks in a row, the dad would drop her off and then come back in an hour, not half an hour. I brought it up the second time and for some reason he was under the impression that the lessons were an hour, even though they had been half an hour for months. I’m honestly not sure why he was under this impression but again shows their level of disorganization.

This weekend was the last straw. I always text them the day before their lesson to remind them. On Sunday, three hours before their lesson time, the mom asked me if I could reschedule to Monday because her child has a “long overdue” playdate that takes priority. I let them reschedule. 20 minutes before the lesson on Monday, the mom texted me that they are stuck in traffic and cannot come later because then it’ll interrupt her dinner time. She asked to come on Tuesday.

I said no, and texted back “I’m sorry, this isn’t working out. I don’t think we should continue. Best of luck.” The mom freaked out at me, texting me back “Oh, wow ok. I was under the impression that you were more flexible than this, judging by our last conversations.” I told her again that I was sorry, but that I feel as though my time was being disrespected. She insisted that they have only no-showed once, and called me offensive for saying that I feel disrespected. She also said “You know that we are having problems,” implying that I’m being insensitive and should let them off the hook because their kid is experiencing bullying. I also was bullied as a kid and my parents never treated any of my teachers this way. I blocked her number afterwards and stopped replying. The mom made me feel really bad for setting boundaries. Obviously, it’s my fault for being overly accommodating. I believed in the kid. She had talent and was very sweet and easy to teach. But I couldn’t get past the blatant disrespect of my time. Every time I was nice, I expected them to try and do better. I feel frustrated with myself for assuming that they would improve. I also feel bad that I argued with the mom over text, but it made me so angry when she double-downed and refused to take responsibility. AITA?”

