A Mechanic Shared How Long He Thinks A Vehicle Should Last And It’s A Lesson For All Car Owners. – ‘It’s a piece of machinery; it can be maintained.’

A car hitting the 100,000-mile mark is a huge milestone…

And a lot of people also flip out when their vehicle reaches that number.

Is it a time to panic?

According to a mechanic named Sherwood, there’s no need to freak out.

He posted a video on TikTok and shared his expertise with viewers.

The question posed to Sherwood was, “How long should vehicles really be lasting for people?”

The mechanic said that people tend to freak out when their car hits 100,000 but cars built now are “well-engineered and last as long as they are maintained.”

Sherwood explained, “A vehicle will last as long as you want to look at it in your garage. You can make it last as long as you want to. It’s a piece of machinery; it can be maintained, and it can be repaired.”

He added, “That’s if you live in the climate we live in. If you live in the Southern U.S., anywhere there’s no salt…If you’re up in the Northeast or Midwest where they have salt, and you’re driving out in the winter, it’s going to rust, you guys know that.”

Here’s the video.

This is good advice from a guy who knows his stuff!

