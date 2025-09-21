September 21, 2025 at 4:55 am

A Mechanic Shared How Long He Thinks A Vehicle Should Last And It’s A Lesson For All Car Owners. – ‘It’s a piece of machinery; it can be maintained.’

by Matthew Gilligan

mechanic in his shop

TikTok/@royaltyautoservice

A car hitting the 100,000-mile mark is a huge milestone…

And a lot of people also flip out when their vehicle reaches that number.

Is it a time to panic?

According to a mechanic named Sherwood, there’s no need to freak out.

He posted a video on TikTok and shared his expertise with viewers.

mechanic in his shop

TikTok/@royaltyautoservice

The question posed to Sherwood was, “How long should vehicles really be lasting for people?”

The mechanic said that people tend to freak out when their car hits 100,000 but cars built now are “well-engineered and last as long as they are maintained.”

a man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@royaltyautoservice

Sherwood explained, “A vehicle will last as long as you want to look at it in your garage. You can make it last as long as you want to. It’s a piece of machinery; it can be maintained, and it can be repaired.”

He added, “That’s if you live in the climate we live in. If you live in the Southern U.S., anywhere there’s no salt…If you’re up in the Northeast or Midwest where they have salt, and you’re driving out in the winter, it’s going to rust, you guys know that.”

man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@royaltyautoservice

Here’s the video.

@royaltyautoservice

What is going to make the most sense financially? #mechaniclife #mechanicsoftiktok #cartok #cartips #automotive #tips #viral #fyp #foryou #stitch #buyingacar

♬ Pop beat BGM / long version(1283324) – nightbird_bgm

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 8.47.36 AM A Mechanic Shared How Long He Thinks A Vehicle Should Last And Its A Lesson For All Car Owners. It’s a piece of machinery; it can be maintained.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 8.47.49 AM A Mechanic Shared How Long He Thinks A Vehicle Should Last And Its A Lesson For All Car Owners. It’s a piece of machinery; it can be maintained.

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 8.48.10 AM A Mechanic Shared How Long He Thinks A Vehicle Should Last And Its A Lesson For All Car Owners. It’s a piece of machinery; it can be maintained.

This is good advice from a guy who knows his stuff!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter