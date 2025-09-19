A Mechanic Sounded Off About The Danger Of New Car Engines. – ‘This wasn’t created out of innovation. No, this was built out of fear.’

They sure don’t make ’em like they used to, huh?

I’m referring to car engines in this particular instance, and a mechanic named Michael who works at an auto repair shop in Virginia posted a video on TikTok and complained about what he found under the hood of a 2016 Chevy Colorado.

Michael told viewers, “You want to know why people are quitting the automotive industry? It’s because of **** like this.”

The mechanic showed viewers how hard it is for an experienced professional like him to get the engine cover removed from the vehicle.

He said, “You have to get to the hose clamp that’s buried as **** in there. This engineering is unacceptable. If the snorkel rips or if the air tube that goes to the PCV valve breaks, then you have to replace the whole ******* thing.”

Michael said that the cover in this particular vehicle needs to be removed and replaced several times in order to get work done on the engine.

Frustrated, the mechanic said, “This wasn’t created out of innovation. No, this was built out of fear. I’m willing to bet that there was a team of engineers who were looking at getting fired, so they designed this and told the bean counters ‘Hey, this is better.’”

That figures…

Let’s check out the video.

Well, that doesn’t sound too good, does it?

