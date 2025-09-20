September 20, 2025 at 4:55 am

A Mom Said She Won’t Shop At Target Again Because Of How The Store Advertises Baby Wipes

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about baby products

TikTok/@itskyleetingstrom

If you have children, you notice certain things that people without kids don’t.

A mom named Kylee posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she doesn’t think she’ll ever shop at Target again…

And it all comes down to advertising.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@itskyleetingstrom

Kylee told viewers, “My Target era may be over. I may be never shopping at a Target again after this.”

The mom was upset that Target’s company-owned baby wipes logo shows babies with “literally no clothes on.”

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@itskyleetingstrom

Kylee continued, “Do you know how many weirdos go into a Target? Do we forget about the trafficking and all the stalking and all the weird stuff that happens at Targets because men and women know that moms and small children are there?”

woman talking about target

TikTok/@itskyleetingstrom

Here’s the video.

@itskyleetingstrom

I am unwell over this, and so disappointed. #target #momsoftiktok #motherhoodjourney #motherhoodunfiltered #pregnancy #momoftwo #motherhood #momlife #girlmom #boymom #foryou #fyp

♬ original sound – Kylee Tingstrom

Kylee posted a follow-up video and showed viewers an example of what she was talking about in the original video.

@itskyleetingstrom

I had SOOO many comments about how they’d never seen the packaging and they didn’t believe me. Well, here it is. Believe me now?! #target #momsoftiktok #pregnancy #postpartum #babyproducts #momoftwo #motherhoodjourney #motherhoodunfiltered #rawmotherhood #toddlermama #motherhood #crunchymomtok #momof2 #2under3 #2under2 #foryou #fyp

♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) – Tommy Richman

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 5.30.14 PM A Mom Said She Wont Shop At Target Again Because Of How The Store Advertises Baby Wipes

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 5.30.37 PM A Mom Said She Wont Shop At Target Again Because Of How The Store Advertises Baby Wipes

And this viewer started a conversation…

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 5.31.33 PM A Mom Said She Wont Shop At Target Again Because Of How The Store Advertises Baby Wipes

She thinks this kind of advertising is dangerous!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter