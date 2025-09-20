A Mom Said She Won’t Shop At Target Again Because Of How The Store Advertises Baby Wipes
by Matthew Gilligan
If you have children, you notice certain things that people without kids don’t.
A mom named Kylee posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she doesn’t think she’ll ever shop at Target again…
And it all comes down to advertising.
Kylee told viewers, “My Target era may be over. I may be never shopping at a Target again after this.”
The mom was upset that Target’s company-owned baby wipes logo shows babies with “literally no clothes on.”
Kylee continued, “Do you know how many weirdos go into a Target? Do we forget about the trafficking and all the stalking and all the weird stuff that happens at Targets because men and women know that moms and small children are there?”
Here’s the video.
Kylee posted a follow-up video and showed viewers an example of what she was talking about in the original video.
And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.
She thinks this kind of advertising is dangerous!
