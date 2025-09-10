A Mom Wasn’t Impressed With The $200 Cake She Bought From A Local Bakery For Her Son’s Graduation

If you’re gonna dish out a big wad of dough for anything, you want it to be done right and done well.

And that includes cakes to celebrate a milestone in someone’s life!

So, you can understand why a mom named Krisandra was pretty upset when she dropped $200 on her son’s graduation cake at a local bakery and she wasn’t happy with what she got.

She took to TikTok to tell viewers what happened.

Krisandra said she paid a local bakery $200 to make a cake with blue and red colors for her son’s graduation and she wanted the name of her son’s school on it.

But she wasn’t happy with the finished product…

Krisandra said she cried in her car after she picked it up because she was so unhappy with the cake and the party was taking place only three hours later.

The TikTokker wasn’t happy about the color scheme on the cake or the placement of the words congratulating her son.

Krisandra told the folks at the bakery she wasn’t happy with what they gave her and an employee said, “Well, we can’t read your mind.”

Frustrated, she told the folks at the bakery to keep the cake, but she called her bank to cancel the charge.

Krisandra said, “I put way too much money in to just get this” about the cake.

The good news is that Krisandra was able to get a cake from Costco in a hurry, and she was pleased with it.

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Cake wreck!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!