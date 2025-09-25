A New Manager Said Employees Weren’t Allowed To Use Phones During Work, So They Ignored Multiple Calls From Him During A Work Emergency

Have you ever had a job where your boss asked you to do something you knew would backfire on them, and you did it anyway?

Manager said “no phones during work hours, period.” So I stopped answering his calls. “I work IT support for a medium-sized company. We’ve always been allowed to have our phones at our desks, sometimes family emergencies happen, doctors call back, whatever. As long as we weren’t scrolling social media all day, nobody cared.

New manager comes in last month, sees one person checking a text, and loses it. Sends out an email: “EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: No personal phones during work hours. They must be left in your car or locker. This means 9-5, NO EXCEPTIONS. Anyone caught with a phone will be written up.” Okay sure boss… The thing is, our manager works from home three days a week. And when server issues pop up after hours or on weekends, guess how he contacts us? That’s right , our personal phones. We don’t have company phones.

Friday afternoon, 4:45 pm. Major server issue. I see it, could fix it in 10 minutes, but my phone is in my car as per policy. I calmly finish my work at 5:00 and walk out. By the time I get to my car and check my phone at 5:15, I have 17 missed calls and a string of increasingly panicked texts from my manager. The server has been down for 30 minutes. Multiple departments cant do anything. I call him back: “Hey, just got to my car and saw your calls. What’s up?” He’s furious, asking why I didn’t answer. I remind him about the no phones policy. He says that’s different, this was an emergency. I point out his email said “NO EXCEPTIONS” and I was just following policy to avoid a write-up. Monday morning? New email: “Personal phones are permitted at desks for emergency purposes.” Back to normal then…”

