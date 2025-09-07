A Principal Overheard A Story About How A Kindergarten Teacher Had To Potty Train Some Of Her Students, And She’s Going Off On Lazy Parenting

Teachers have a difficult job even in the best of situations, but when parents don’t do simple things like potty training their little ones, it becomes almost impossible.

There is a shortage of teachers today, and when the principal in this video meets two young ladies who are going to school to become teachers, it is easy to see why there aren’t enough of them.

Her video takes place in her car after leaving a coffee shop. She says, “You won’t believe what I just heard. Like, you won’t believe it.”

The video continues, “There are these two darling young little college girls next to me, and they were talking about their education classes and what they were doing and their student teaching.”

She continues, “And so, of course, you know, I’m an orthodox principal, so I couldn’t just sit there. I had to strike up a convo with them. And we got to talking and this one girl says, ‘Oh, yeah, my mom has taught kindergarten for 30 years.'”

This TikToker then says, “That’s awesome!” To which the young lady replies, “Yeah, she has one more year and then she retires.”

Then she says, “It’s a real struggle this year because they have over five kindergarteners who are not potty trained, and are not special education.”

The TikToker definitely got upset. She says, “Are you kidding me? Are you out of your mind? When are we going to start holding parents accountable to do their job? Potty train your kids. Schools literally can’t do it all! It cannot rest on our shoulders any longer!”

I 100% agree with this teacher. It is hard enough to teach kids when all you have to do is teach, but to also have to deal with this type of thing is insane.

Watch the video for yourself to see what you think.

It is crazy how parents expect teachers to handle everything. And then they often complain about it as well.

