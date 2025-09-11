A Rude Traveler Got Called Out By Another Person In The Waiting Area At An Airport Gate

You know these type of people in airport waiting areas…

I’m talking about the kinds of folks who don’t have any respect for their fellow travelers and they take up as much space as possible with their belongings.

Ugh!

Well, it happened again, and a woman named Steffy was there to document what happened.

The text overlay on the video reads, “This girl refused to move her stuff to let someone else sit down. The first guy that asked, she flipped out on. Then she got humbled.”

The woman in the video can be heard saying “If you needed an outlet, you could’ve just asked.”

In the video’s caption, Steffy wrote, “This girl watched multiple people look at that seat and sat there laughing, refusing to move her stuff. The first guy that asked she flipped out on. The second guy was not playing with her.”

The second guy Steffy referred to is seen in the video talking to the woman, but viewers can’t hear what was said.

Things got worse for the rude traveler, because Steffy wrote in a text overlay, “I cut off before the applause.”

In the caption, Steffy said the woman was rude to other people in the area for five minutes and that airport staff couldn’t even get the woman to chill out.

Yikes, I feel sorry for the person that had to sit next to her on the plane…

Take a look at the video.

@steffycontessa This girl watched multiple people look at that seat and sat there laughing refusing to move her stuff. The first guy that asked she flipped out on… The second guy was not playing with her 😂😂😂😂 She was SOOO mad when we started applauding. This was happening for five minutes. Staff had even stepped in and she had scared them off. This man was so gentle and patient for a long time. Yes, there are other empty seats but when asked to move their stuff other people did. #fyp #foryoupage #fafo #airport #Washingtondc #spoiled #humbled ♬ squabble up – Kendrick Lamar

Some people think the rules don’t apply to them…

