A Simple Pizza Order Turned Into A Heartwarming Surprise When A Kind Domino’s Employee Went Above And Beyond To Brighten Her Day

Everyone loves a little extra joy in their day, especially when pizza is involved!

In this story, a friendly Domino’s employee made one patron’s day when she decided to unexpectedly throw in a free pizza and refreshment to her order.

Read on for this wholesome act of kindness!

Sweetest experience at Dominos 🙂 Kindness still exists! We decided to order a pizza, and I thought I’d walk there to burn some extra calories.

The Domino’s employee she got on the phone was extra nice.

When I called to place the order, the lady on the phone was absolutely sweet and called me “sweetheart” and “honey” throughout the conversation.

The employee seemed to enjoy talking to her, so much so that she added some extra items to her order — free of charge!

She even gave me a special discount because of how I talked to her! When I picked up my order, she greeted me with a warm smile and gave me a bottle of water for free. But the best part was when she told me she had made an extra pizza for me, so I ended up with two medium pizzas instead of one!

She couldn’t overstate just how much this meant to her.

It was such a small act of kindness, but it made my day. I just wanted to share this story and spread some positivity.

The only thing better than pizza is a free pizza!

What did Reddit think?

People often underestimate just how much retail workers appreciate a customer who isn’t actively cruel to them.

The only thing that could make this act of kindness better is if she chooses to pay it forward!

This Dominos worker deserves an act of kindness in return!

It may not have been a big, grand gesture, but to this Domino’s customer, it made a world of difference.

Delightful surprises like these restore your faith in humanity!

