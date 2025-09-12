A Thrift Store Manager Talked About The Depressing Parts Of Her Job. – ‘All I could think of was that poor child.’

Every job is tough in its own way, but for some reason, working at a thrift store always seemed incredibly depressing to me.

A thrift store manager named Alejandra posted a video on TikTok and talked about why some aspects of her job totally bum her out.

Alejandra told viewers, “Witnessing people’s consumption habits and realizing how much we really don’t need.”

She added, “We are crazy, and we just buy and buy and shop and shop and what’s brand new and blah blah blah. It’s getting hard to watch.”

Alejandra continued, “I received a bag full of little boys’ clothes, and the moment that I opened the bag, everyone gasped. You could tell that the clothing had not been washed. The smell was so putrid.”

She added, “All I could think of was that poor child.”

Alejandra posted another video and said that the workers at her store will pick up items from people who have passed away.

She said, “We have people coming in sobbing, like, ‘I just lost my mother,’ ‘I just lost my grandma,’ ‘I just lost my dad,’ or even people losing their pets.”

She added, “Not something that I thought I was going to have to witness on a regular basis.”

@fungalmicrobe Replying to @Ann i hope this brings more awareness to what its life for thrift store employees and this compels yall to be kinder in this world #thrifttok #thriftingcommunity ♬ original sound – fungalmicrobe

Working in a thrift store is definitely not for everyone…

