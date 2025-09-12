September 12, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Thrift Store Manager Talked About The Depressing Parts Of Her Job. – ‘All I could think of was that poor child.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about her job

TikTok/@fungalmicrobe

Every job is tough in its own way, but for some reason, working at a thrift store always seemed incredibly depressing to me.

And I think this video just confirmed my suspicions!

A thrift store manager named Alejandra posted a video on TikTok and talked about why some aspects of her job totally bum her out.

woman in a thrift store

TikTok/@fungalmicrobe

Alejandra told viewers, “Witnessing people’s consumption habits and realizing how much we really don’t need.”

She added, “We are crazy, and we just buy and buy and shop and shop and what’s brand new and blah blah blah. It’s getting hard to watch.”

woman in a thrift store

TikTok/@fungalmicrobe

Alejandra continued, “I received a bag full of little boys’ clothes, and the moment that I opened the bag, everyone gasped. You could tell that the clothing had not been washed. The smell was so putrid.”

She added, “All I could think of was that poor child.”

What a bummer…

woman talking about her job

TikTok/@fungalmicrobe

Here’s the video.

@fungalmicrobe

lmk if any of this shocked you #thrifttok #thriftingcommunity

♬ original sound – fungalmicrobe

Alejandra posted another video and said that the workers at her store will pick up items from people who have passed away.

She said, “We have people coming in sobbing, like, ‘I just lost my mother,’ ‘I just lost my grandma,’ ‘I just lost my dad,’ or even people losing their pets.”

She added, “Not something that I thought I was going to have to witness on a regular basis.”

Take a look.

@fungalmicrobe

Replying to @Ann i hope this brings more awareness to what its life for thrift store employees and this compels yall to be kinder in this world #thrifttok #thriftingcommunity

♬ original sound – fungalmicrobe

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 9.54.44 AM A Thrift Store Manager Talked About The Depressing Parts Of Her Job. All I could think of was that poor child.

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 9.55.22 AM A Thrift Store Manager Talked About The Depressing Parts Of Her Job. All I could think of was that poor child.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 9.55.32 AM A Thrift Store Manager Talked About The Depressing Parts Of Her Job. All I could think of was that poor child.

Working in a thrift store is definitely not for everyone…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter