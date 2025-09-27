A TikTokker Found An External Lock On The Door Of A Women’s Bathroom At A Texas Gas Station

As someone who just saw The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on the big screen earlier this week, I gotta say that this story is pretty creepy.

A woman named Heather posted a video on TikTok and explained why she got pretty freaked out by what she saw at a gas station in Texas.

Heather pointed at different doors and said, “I’m at the Exxon, Boonville Road. This is the employee’s, this is women’s, men’s.”

She continued, “Notice how all these doors are empty except for the women’s.”

The women’s restroom door contained two locks and, by the looks of it, someone would be able to lock someone in from the outside.

Heather asked, “What is this? And why can it be unlocked and locked?”

She continued, “Is someone in there? Because I’ve knocked.”

In a text overlay, Heather wrote, “No one was in there as I waited 8 minutes for an empty locked door.”

Heather then said, “What does that mean? Why is it only on the women’s restroom? Men’s? Nah. Exit, nah. Private, nah. Employee only, nah. But for women’s, we have this lock that looks like it can be remote controlled. Make it make sense.”

A police officer showed up at the gas station and told the worker they could call their boss, but he was going to remove the lock, no matter what.

That’s strange…

Check out the video.

Well, that sounds pretty creepy, doesn’t it…?

