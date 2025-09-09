A TikTokker Warned Viewers About A Text Scam She Almost Fell For. – ‘Hey, sorry for the weird approach, I just have a question.’

Another day, another scam to look out for…

A TikTokker named Samantha posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers about a text scam that she nearly fell for…

And she wants you to know about it, too.

Samantha told viewers, “Someone tried to get into my DMs saying, ‘Hey, sorry for the weird approach, I just have a question.'”

Samantha wrote the person back and they replied by asking her where she lives, how old she is, and what she does for a living.

Samantha said, “Already a weird start.”

Things got weirder when the person offered to pay the TikTokker to talk to her and she told viewers, “At that point, I straight up ask them, ‘Are you asking me to be a sugar baby right now?’”

The mystery person said they were just looking for a “text buddy” to talk to and to spoil

Samantha looked up the term “text buddy” and learned that it’s part of a well-known scam.

She blocked the person and told viewers, “Stay safe out there, y’all.”

Here’s the video.

Beware of scammers!

They’re everywhere!

