September 9, 2025 at 10:48 am

A TikTokker Warned Viewers About A Text Scam She Almost Fell For. – ‘Hey, sorry for the weird approach, I just have a question.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in her car

TikTok/@sammy__whamm

Another day, another scam to look out for…

A TikTokker named Samantha posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers about a text scam that she nearly fell for…

And she wants you to know about it, too.

woman sitting in her car

TikTok/@sammy__whamm

Samantha told viewers, “Someone tried to get into my DMs saying, ‘Hey, sorry for the weird approach, I just have a question.'”

Samantha wrote the person back and they replied by asking her where she lives, how old she is, and what she does for a living.

Samantha said, “Already a weird start.”

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@sammy__whamm

Things got weirder when the person offered to pay the TikTokker to talk to her and she told viewers, “At that point, I straight up ask them, ‘Are you asking me to be a sugar baby right now?’”

The mystery person said they were just looking for a “text buddy” to talk to and to spoil

Samantha looked up the term “text buddy” and learned that it’s part of a well-known scam.

She blocked the person and told viewers, “Stay safe out there, y’all.”

woman in her car

TikTok/@sammy__whamm

Here’s the video.

@sammy__whamm

I’m sure I’m not the first person they’ve attempted this on so don’t fall for it yall #foryoupage #fyp #scammeralert

♬ original sound – ⭐HeidiTurnerFNAF_Reels⭐

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 9.12.18 AM A TikTokker Warned Viewers About A Text Scam She Almost Fell For. Hey, sorry for the weird approach, I just have a question.

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 9.12.31 AM A TikTokker Warned Viewers About A Text Scam She Almost Fell For. Hey, sorry for the weird approach, I just have a question.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 9.12.45 AM A TikTokker Warned Viewers About A Text Scam She Almost Fell For. Hey, sorry for the weird approach, I just have a question.

Beware of scammers!

They’re everywhere!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter