A TikTokker’s Neighbor Complained That She Was Making Too Much Noise While She Got Ready For Church

Some folks just can’t get along…

And apartment complexes are breeding grounds for folks getting on each others’ nerves!

In this viral TikTok video, a woman named Jessie showed viewers what happened when her downstairs neighbor confronted her because he thought she was making too much noise.

The text overlay on Jessie’s video reads, “My Karen neighbor getting mad at us getting ready for Church.”

The neighbor said to Jessie, “I don’t know how many times I have to come over and tell you guys to stop stomping. It was 9 am on a Sunday morning. I’m trying to sleep. I’m trying to get some rest.”

Jessie added a text overlay that read, “I’m literally shaking.”

The man said he works a lot and Jessie makes too much noise.

The TikTokker told her neighbor they were getting ready for church and the man interrupted her and said it sounded like they were jumping around.

The man added, “Whatever you’re doing, stop, please. It’s really ******* annoying.”

Jessie tried to tell the man that noise is part of apartment living, but the man said no one else in the building makes noise like they do.

Jessie responded, “Well, because we’re right above you. Of course, you don’t hear anybody.”

The neighbor then said, “I’ve lived in millions of different apartments, never had that kind of problem. But I’m having that problem with you. So what is it?”

Jessie again said, “That’s how it is in apartment living. Maybe you should move to the fourth floor.”

The man then said, “Don’t tell me what to do.”

Well, this doesn’t sound good…

Let’s take a look at the video.

Some neighbors are totally THE WORST.

Too often, in fact.

