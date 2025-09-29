September 29, 2025 at 6:49 am

A Traveler Shared The Bad Experience She Had With An Airbnb Rental In Florida

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve stayed in some wonderful Airbnbs…

And I’ve stayed in some that were straight-up GROSS.

It’s a roll of the dice when you book a place sight unseen, but customers should at least expect the the place to be clean and presentable, right?

Well, a TikTokker named Lara posted a video and told viewers why the Airbnb she rented in Fort Lauderdale, Florida turned out to be a big of a nightmare.

Lara told viewers, “I am so heated right now We came to a place in Fort Lauderdale, and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, we’re so excited to stay in a place, at a home.’”

She added, “Look how dirty this place is.”

Lara continued, “We reach out to the host, and we tell him, and we send him pictures, and he’s like, ‘You guys are the first ones to complain about this.’”

The TikTokker pointed out moldy lounge chairs and said, “You want me to sleep on this stuff out here and get a nice tan?”

Lara showed viewers that the pool and the inside of the house were dirty, as well.

She said, “It literally stinks in here.”

Lara ended up leaving the property with her family and she got a refund from Airbnb.

Take a look at the video.

Big shout out to @airbnb for making things right! #foryou #fyp #nightmare #foryoupage #trending #trend #trendy #trends #airbnb #housetour #house

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

The Sifter