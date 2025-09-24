An Amateur Manicurist Told Her Mom Not To Get Her Nails Done Until They Healed, So The Manicurist Told Her That She Wouldn’t Help Her After They Get Infected

When you know how to do something like taking care of your nails, your family members may come to you for advice.

What would you do if your mom didn’t listen to your advice, then asked you to fix a painful issue that was caused by it, and then once again said she wasn’t going to listen to what you had to say?

That is what happened to the daughter in this story, so she told her mom not to come back asking for help when her nails were broken and infected.

AITA for telling my mom I won’t do her nail, and I won’t fix it if she gets it infected? I (32F) am not a professional or certified manicure, but I know enough to do my nails at home.

I took a course (it was certified but I took it as a favor just to learn, so I didn’t get the certification) some years ago, and from then on I’ve been keeping myself updated with new products, techniques and safety procedures by self-learning. That said, I am not certified, so I would never do this as a job or side gig to other people, it’s usually just for me.

My mom (60F) was going to this lady (let’s call her MA) that I’m pretty sure is also self-taught. No problem with that, except she does a really bad job. My mom went there just a couple times and thought it was good enough.

She booked me for bridal nails, and I got married with every single cuticle crusty with blood, because MA over trimmed them (and then flooded them with gel, I wanted to cry), just for context of how she works. After this appointment, and after looking at my mom’s nails, I advised her to find a new place, because her nails were going to break (thick free edge, thin middle, no apex).

Mom didn’t listen, and her nails broke. My mom asked me to fix them, which I did as they broke. Today, my mom came to me saying one of the nails broke and it was hurting her a lot. I started removing the gel and immediately noticed it was broken over the skin, and tore skin off as it broke.

The cuticle, skin and everything else was extremely red and hot (infected), and the nail was more than halfway off, so I told her I’d cut it and remove the gel, and I wouldn’t do this nail until it heals, told her to put an ointment and a Band-Aid and wait. She didn’t like that. She insisted and I said no, I won’t be responsible for putting gel over raw, infected skin. She has some gel supplies at home and said “fine, I’ll do it myself then”.

I begged her not to, but she said she will. I got pretty mad and told her “if you do that, you better not come here with an infected finger filled with pus begging me to take the nail off. Bear in mind, I won’t. You’ll have to ask MA to do it. You were warned, so you’re on your own with your stubbornness”.

She is pretty annoyed at me. AITA?

