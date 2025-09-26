Annoying Coworker Switches Prices On Products In The Store, And When The Customer Saw The Price Before The Cashier, There Was A Moment Of Panic

It can be hard working with coworkers who like to play pranks. It can be even worse when there are customers involved who fall for the prank,

In today’s story, one coworker thinks it’s funny to switch the price tags on items around the store where he works. The other employees and customers don’t think it’s funny at all.

Here’s an example of one customer and employee who fell for the prank.

Price Bandit and Rouge Prices Many moons ago, when I worked in a retail in high school, one of the employees liked to put crazy, random prices on items to see how long it would take for someone to notice. First you have to understand that this was a long time ago; no bar codes and scanning registers. We had old fashioned registers.

This is how you had to enter prices…

You had to manually enter the price of each item listed on the little while adhesive price sticker that was put in the item with a pricing gun.

You would be concentrating on entering the prices and you wouldn’t always notice right away that the price didn’t match the item. If you were lucky, you caught the mistake before the customer.

One day, this employee didn’t notice the incorrect price in time.

I eventually became a victim of the price bandit. It was a can of Colgate shaving cream. He put price tags on all the cans for $16 and some change. The lady I was ringing up about had a heart attack! And I felt like an idiot for not realizing it was wrong as I entered the price. I’m still surprised they never fired the guy for doing this.

That guy really should’ve been fired for messing with the prices. They could’ve lost customers.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, this must’ve happened a long time ago.

Yes, customers probably wouldn’t mind if it worked in their favor.

This person makes a joke about the typo in the title.

Not all pranks are funny.

