Apartment Resident Chose To Live Underneath A Family With Young Kids, But Can’t Handle Dealing With Them

Ah, the joys of moving in somewhere new. What could be more exciting than a fresh start? Well, certainly not noisy neighbors for one thing.

What would you do if you landed your dream apartment, but had to deal with rambunctious children living above you?

One guy recently took to Reddit to share his approach, to mixed results.

AITA for using a Ceiling Thumper I just bought and moved into a new condo. Unfortunately, I’m on the first floor and the unit above me has two 2-year-old kids. Yikes, kind of sounds like they should have asked about that ahead of time? They run like crazy. Had no idea it would get this annoying.

He didn’t?

Anyway, I haven’t spoken to the condo upstairs about it because what am I going to tell them? Not to run in their own home?

Well, yes?

I have no leverage here. They’ll stop maybe once or twice but I can’t continue that. So I bought a ceiling thumper. I’ve been using it when I hear noise and it does help.

He tried that before just talking to them?

But what are my other options here? Move? Talk to Hoa board about voting on having carpet upstairs? Should I feel bad about my ceiling thumper?

Uh, yeah. Sounds like he probably should. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

The comments jumped straight to common sense.

Others shared similar anecdotes.

And shared a positive perspective.

A few offered advice.

Things overall ended on a brighter note.

Good ceiling thumpers don’t make good neighbors.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.