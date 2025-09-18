Ladies Started Using The Men’s Restrooms Because Their Lines Were So Long, So This Guy Skipped Ahead Of Them When He Had To Go

When at a very crowded event, it is not at all uncommon for the women’s restroom to have a very long line while there is virtually no line at the men’s.

What would you do if you (a man) noticed that the ladies started also using the men’s restroom, but you had to go?

That is what happened to the concert goer in this story, so he skipped to the front of the line for the men’s room, bypassing all the women, and went, but now he wonders if he was wrong.

AITAH for skipping a bunch of women in line for the men’s room bathroom stalls at a concert? I (31M) went to a Jonas brothers concert with my wife and her friends this past weekend.

This is a very common problem.

As typical for these women heavy crowds, the women’s room lines were long and the men’s room had no line.

About halfway through, most of the women started lining up in the men’s room to use the 8 or so stalls us men had.

Honestly, this kind of is a jerk move.

3/4ths through the show I had to go #2, so I simply walked past the line of women waiting for the men’s rooms stalls and went right in to the next open one. AITAH?

I totally see where he is coming from, but if there is a line that developed, it is best to follow it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

That’s one way to put it.

This person makes a good point with his story.

This person says that men should get priority in the men’s room.

She can’t just take over the restroom.

Now that is gross.

Sharing a restroom is one thing, but taking it over completely is out of line.

