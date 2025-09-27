Best Buy Employee Wore His Uniform Shirt Into Walmart, But When A Customer Mistook Him For Staff And Demanded A Manager, He Found Himself In A Situation He Couldn’t Escape Fast Enough

Sometimes what you wear can get you into the most precarious situations.

What would you do if you stopped by another store on your way home from work, only to have a stranger grab your sleeve and demand to see the manager?

Would you hurry up and walk away? Or would you try to help her find an employee?

In the following story, one retail worker finds himself in this situation and opts to help.

Here’s what happened to him.

I was given an interesting warning one time during job training. I did some temp work for Best Buy a few years ago over the Christmas holidays, and the person training me gave me my Best Buy shirt. The person who gave me the shirt warned me NEVER to wear this shirt to another business. I asked if it was because of company policy; that was part of it. But there’s another reason to watch out for. If you wear something like this, no matter where you go, people are going to treat you like you are customer service in that place.

The person training him had a good reason for the advice.

Then he told me this bizarre story as an example. He wore the shirt once when he stopped by Walmart on his way home from work. A lady grabbed him by the shirt sleeve and said (of course) she wanted to speak to the manager. He said he couldn’t actually do that, because he didn’t work there. To which he said, the lady replied: “I didn’t ask you if you worked here, I said GET ME THE ******* MANAGER NOW!”

The staff already knew she was there.

So he finds this salesperson and tells them about it, and the salesperson said, “Everyone knows she’s there, no one wants to talk to her because she’s obviously out of her *** ****** mind.” So all he could do was duck out of there. Warning: Don’t be a target or wear a staff shirt if you’re anywhere else.

Yikes! It sounds like the lady was very desperate.

