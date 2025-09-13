Big Sister Got Tired Of Her Family Constantly Asking For Money, So She Cut Them Off, And Now They Are Calling Her Selfish

Helping out your family can be a good thing to do, but sometimes it gets to the point where they are just taking advantage of you.

AITA for telling my sister I won’t be breaking my back trying to be a big sister anymore? I (24F) am the oldest of three. My mom, sister, and brother all regularly ask me for money.

They don’t ever ask how I’m doing, what I’m going through, or where the money even comes from—they just… ask. It’s constant. Recently, all three of them asked me for money in the same day. I took a screenshot of my messages and sent it to my sister saying something like, “You’re all relying on me honestly.” I was trying to make them see how much they expect from me and how exhausting it is.

Her response? “But you’re the big sister.” That made me feel like my feelings didn’t matter and my only purpose was to financially support everyone else—like I owe them this just because of birth order. I told her I wasn’t going to “break my back” anymore trying to be a big sister when nobody seems to care about me in return.

Now my sister says I’m being selfish and cold, and my mom has been quiet but I can tell she’s not happy either. I know they struggle, but so do I. I don’t have endless money, and it hurts that they don’t even bother to ask if I’m okay before asking for something. So, am I wrong for refusing to keep overextending myself just because I’m “the big sister”? AITA?

