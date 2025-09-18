Bodybuilding Competition Organizers Mistook A Fit Mom For A Missing Contestant, And When They Tried To Cajole Her Onto The Stage Against Her Will, She Made Them Regret It

When people make assumptions based on looks alone, chaos is usually close behind.

One fit woman thought she was just walking by a muscle competition, but the organizers thought she was running late for it.

And the absurdity only escalated from there.

I am not in the competition A year after having my second set of twins, my husband thought it would be a good idea to take all six kids to a car show to see vintage cars. The ad for the car show said there would be a bikini muscle competition, which he did not acknowledge.

By this point, I had regained my pre-pregnancy body and was back in my bodybuilding shape. We go to the show, and as we’re walking around, we pass by the area where the competition was taking place.

One of the people who was running the show saw me and ran over to us. “There you are! Why weren’t you answering your phone?! You’re late! Come now, we need to get you in your bikini!”

I look at the guy—who I estimated was only five feet tall—and I, being five feet eleven inches tall, tower over him. I tell him, “I did not enter to be in your competition and I am not going to be.” I walk away to catch back up with my husband and my parents.

I’m guessing he got on his walkie-talkie and called for help to try to get me back and backstage to change, because before I know it, I have other people involved with the competition saying I need to go with them. My father eventually asks what is going on, and I tell him. Then my father says, “Do you have a photo of this girl you are looking for?!”

One of the people goes and gets the photo they have on file and realizes they got the wrong girl. They all apologize, and one brings their boss who originally saw me. He chuckles nervously, seeing both me and my father, who are much taller. He lets out a squeaky fart and says, “Sorry!” then runs off.

What did Reddit think?

A day meant for family fun ended in an unforgettable identity mix-up.

At least now she has a story that gets better every time she tells it.

