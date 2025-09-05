Bold Customer Waited Nearly Five Months To Complain About Spoiled Meat, So One Cashier Had To Explain That’s Not How Retail (Or Reality) Works

Retail workers are used to all kinds of strange requests, but some stretch the limits of logic itself.

So when one bold customer asked for a refund on (wait for it) four-month-old rancid beef, one cashier could barely contain their disbelief.

So… can I get a refund? I was doing a lunch break today in Customer Service where I work, doing all the usual things of selling lottery and cigarettes when a lady came in and requested a refund for rancid ground beef.

The interaction started off normal enough.

She said she had called, spoken to a woman, and it should be written down in the communications book for Customer Service. Fair deal so far, right? Typical stuff.

Until the customer disclosed a very important detail.

I asked her about when? “Three or four months ago? Maybe December?”

The cashier could hardly believe what they were hearing.

What. A refund for rancid beef… from December? Not happening, not at all.

As I stood there staring at her she said the words: “So… can I get a refund…?” Thankfully she wasn’t a Karen, but like, imagine coming in and requesting a refund for food you bought back in December in nearly May.

