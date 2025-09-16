Car Salesman Judged His Appearance And Wouldn’t Sell Him A Car, So He Made A Point Of Taking His Business Elsewhere

Buying a house and a car are the two most stressful purchases one can make in their adult life, and involving salespeople often does more harm than good.

How would you handle it if a salesman decided to not sell you a car based on your appearance? One man recently told Reddit exactly how he put a guy in his place who pulled this exact nonsense with him. Here’s what went down.

Car salespeople should not judge a book by it’s cover! When I was just 20 I landed a lucrative development contract with a company in “The City” (their Wall St.) and as a result found myself the director of a small computer company.

That’s one way to make that happen!

In the 80s in the UK, most new cars on the road were company cars because it was very tax efficient, so I called a local Ford dealer to set up a test drive of one of their higher end cars. Not that Fords were particularly high end, but it was their top of the line performance model and I’m sure they made a nice profit on them.

They’re pretty good for that.

We made an appointment for a test drive but, when I showed up, the salesman took one look at me and told me that the car was not available. He was very dismissive and when I pointed out that we had an appointment he said “Yeah, well we don’t have a car.” No apology. Nothing. Just a satisfied smirk.

Uh…what?

I told him: “OK, when you do get a car, maybe you can give me a call.” I handed him one of my newly minted business cards with “Director” as the title.

I’ll bet the sales guy regretted that.

Suddenly he was very interested but I was over it at that point and walked out while he followed me explaining that he had made a mistake and they DID have a car after all. I didn’t bother – just continued to walk out. I bought that exact car from a different dealer a few towns over about a week later.

Good for him!

The first service was at 600 miles and was included in the purchase price, but I could take it to any Ford dealer so I made a point of going to the one that had ignored me. The service desk was very close to the salesman’s desk so I made a big show of handing over the key to my new car and loudly letting them know that it was “here for the 600 mile service”. The sales guy looked over and looked pretty sick – he knew he had missed out on an easy commission.

Oof.

This guy was probably kicking himself for awhile over that one.

Let’s see what commenters weighed in with…

A commission saved definitely isn’t a commission earned.

