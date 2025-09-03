Cashier Said No To Helping A Lady During His Lunch Break, So She Complained To The Manager And Got Him In Trouble

In the current climate, service workers are lucky if and when they ever get to break for lunch. Though not everyone always respects the sanctity of that time frame.

How would you handle customers blatantly disrespecting your “off-the-clock” time?

One guy took to Reddit to share his exact approach to this conundrum.

Here are the details.

How DARE you not help me when you’re not on the clock!!

This happened Saturday afternoon, busiest day of the week. After taking my thirty minute lunch break, I came back inside the building, went to the back room to drop off my bag, and then back to the register to clock back in and resume my shift.

Presumably mentally shifting back into work mode as well…

I’m not wearing a name tag or a walkie talkie and our store’s “uniform” is a red, blue, or green t-shirt and dark jeans, so while I am wearing the “uniform”, I wouldn’t say it’s easily identifiable.

History would indicate that still wouldn’t stop most people.

However…I must still be official-looking, because on my way back to the register, a woman asked if I worked there. And, being honest, I told her yes. However, I wasn’t on the clock yet – and I could help her with whatever she needed as soon as I clocked in.

Fair boundary! And it sounds like this employee was kind while setting it.

She muttered something under her breath, but did follow me up to the register, where two of my coworkers were who WERE actually on the clock. The register was being used so it took me a second longer before I was able to clock in.

Weird, why didn’t she just visit one of the available employees?

Meanwhile, the woman spoke to my other coworker – who happened to be one of the managers – and just wanted to “let her know” how I refused to answer her question until I was on the clock.

That doesn’t count as a formal complaint.

Love that customers now expect me to do my job (customer service, helping them find things in the store or answer any of their questions) for free. Especially since that there were at least four other employees in the store who were all on the clock and available to help her.

Customer service folks don’t help us out of the kindness of their hearts, people!

Maybe you like to do your work without being compensated for it, but I’m not going to lead you around the store without getting paid for it first.

Good for him. People shouldn’t be punished in this day and age for setting boundaries around their work. Let’s see if the comments agree.

Not shockingly, they did.

And even pointed out alternative perspectives affirming the original poster.

Some folks shared their own nearly identical experiences, and decried the tendency of customers to treat employees like “NPCs”.

As well as decried management who tolerated this kind of behavior.

And suggested what the proper response should be.

Whatever this guy is being paid, it isn’t enough.

It never is.

