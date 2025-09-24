Cashier Used A Common Checkout Shortcut To Ring Up Items, But When A Customer Misread The Receipt, She Insisted She Was Overcharged, Blamed The Cashier, And Stormed Out

Sometimes, customers are so convinced they’ve been wronged that no amount of logic can change their minds.

So, what would you do if a customer refused to believe the printed receipt in their hand and blamed you for a mistake that wasn’t yours?

Would you call a manager immediately? Or would you patiently try to explain the receipt to them?

In the following story, a grocery store employee finds herself in this exact situation and does both.

Here’s how it all played out.

It’s not my fault you couldn’t read the receipt…. At least 3 hours into my shift, I start serving a customer (let’s call her Karen). In my store, we can type a number, press multiply, and scan one item so it comes through as whatever number is typed (e.g., if a customer wants four cans of beans, I would type ‘4x’ and then scan one of the cans). This is shown above the item I have scanned (e.g., if each can is 89p, it would read ‘4 @ 89p’). This is important to the story. Karen has a decent amount of items, so a couple of times I used the multiply method. Karen pays and walks away from the register, so I start serving the next customer.

Suddenly, the customer cuts back in.

As they leave, Karen cuts in and looks mad. Karen: “You’ve charged me for 3 of these vinegars when I only bought 2.” Me: “Can I take a look at your receipt?” Karen shows me the receipt and points to ‘2 @ 99p’ for the oven cleaner, which is below this. I point this out to her.

She tried to explain what the receipt said, but the customer wouldn’t listen.

Karen: “You’re wrong. You’ve charged me for 3 and overcharged me. They were 49p, not 99p!” Me: “Ma’am, the 2 thing isn’t for the vinegar, it’s for the oven cleaner. See?” At this point, Karen keeps telling me I’m in the wrong. I also have a queue of customers lining up, a couple of them looking very baffled at Karen. Karen then proceeds to blame me for her mistake. I gave her the correct answer, and she didn’t like it.

By the time the manager arrived, the customer had already left.

Me: “Would you like me to call a manager?” Karen: “Yes, please!” I then call a manager, but at that point, Karen’s gone. She also told me that, apparently, “this” was the reason her son left the store. I’ve never seen this woman in my life, and I honestly doubt her son left here.

Wow! It seems like she finally figured it out.

