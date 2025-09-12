September 12, 2025 at 2:48 am

Chili’s Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Mozzarella Sticks She Got. – ‘Zero cheese pull.’

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@charlottestenz8

Great, now businesses are skimping on the cheese…?

That looks to be the case, based on a viral TikTok video from a woman named Charlotte who showed viewers what happened when she went to dine in at a Chili’s restaurant.

In the video, Charlotte took a bite of a mozzarella stick she ordered…but she wasn’t too impressed.

Why?

Because there wasn’t a whole lot of cheese in that stick!

Charlotte took another bite and said, “What happened?”

She added, “Zero cheese pull.”

Not cool…

Not cool AT ALL.

Take a look at the video.

@charlottestenz8

ran it back to @Chili’s Grill & Bar for 3million views just to be utterly disappointed 👎🏼 #cheesepull #chilis #mozzarella #fypp

♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) – Tommy Richman

Now check out what viewers said about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Say it ain’t so, Chili’s!

