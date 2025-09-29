Chipotle Customer Shared A Hack For Getting A Meal For Just $4.77 – ‘This is delicious and fills me up perfectly every time.’

It’s getting pricey out there, folks!

And that goes for everything from groceries to grabbing a bite to eat at a restaurant.

But there’s a silver lining in the midst of all this horrible news!

A woman named Oliviagra posted a video and shared a hack with viewers about how they can get a meal from Chipotle for under $10.

Oliviagra said, “I wish I could personally thank that girl that came on TikTok and said that Chipotle’s kids’ meals are $4.77.”

The meal includes a quesadilla, three side items, a bag of chips, and a drink…

All for only $4.77

She said, “That is now my go-to order at Chipotle. I used to not go to Chipotle on the days I was craving Chipotle because I was like, ‘I don’t want to spend more than $10 on a meal that I know I physically will not finish.’”

Oliviagra added she thinks leftovers from Chipotle are “kind of gross and not pleasant.”

Oliviagra added that the only bad thing is that the meal can’t be ordered on the Chipotle app.

She said, “They don’t let you order whatever sides you want on the app, but whenever you order in-store, they will let you order whatever sides you want.”

Oliviagra added, “This is delicious and fills me up perfectly every time without fail. I love it.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This looks like a pretty sweet deal!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!