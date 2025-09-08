Collector Claims She Has The World’s First And Only Solid Gold Labubu. – ‘Now, he weighs 200 grams. It cost us £20,000 to have it made.’

I really hope that this time next year, I won’t remember what a Labubu was.

And given the pace at which this fad is burning itself out, I think my wish may come true.

But in the meantime, we’ve entered the unhinged phase, with video like this one from TikTok user @lilzbullzofficial:

“I have the one and only 24 karat gold Labubu. Now, this is real 24 karat gold made in the form of a Labubu,” she says, while dangling the toy in such a way that you can’t tell whether its fur is solid or not.

“Now, he weighs 200 grams. It cost us £20,000 to have it made. They melted down basically gold bars and they put it into a shaper thing that was the shape of a Labubu,” she says, holding it from a little dangling tassel by one finger. Now, a gold brick the size of an iPhone weighs over 2 pounds, so how they made something this big and solid gold so light is a true miracle.

“Now, the reason we had one made into 24 karat gold is because they are going so viral all over the internet. We think that his worth will definitely, definitely skyrocket. So here he is. He is the golden one, he is the chosen one, and he is 24 karat gold.”

Be careful flashing your cash like that.

Some had their doubts.

And took issue with her pronunciation.

Order up?

But of course…

Yes, if it’s not clear, she’s just trolling here, and barely even trying to hide it.

She’s got lots of these, including one where she’s devastated that her boyfriend would stoop to getting her a cheap, pure SILVER Labubu as a companion.

It’s pretty good if you wanna watch more.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!