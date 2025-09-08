September 8, 2025 at 6:49 am

Collector Claims She Has The World’s First And Only Solid Gold Labubu. – ‘Now, he weighs 200 grams. It cost us £20,000 to have it made.’

by Ben Auxier

Lilz Bulls with a "solid gold" labubu

TikTok/lilzbullzofficial

I really hope that this time next year, I won’t remember what a Labubu was.

And given the pace at which this fad is burning itself out, I think my wish may come true.

But in the meantime, we’ve entered the unhinged phase, with video like this one from TikTok user @lilzbullzofficial:

Lilz Bulls with a "solid gold" labubu

TikTok/lilzbullzofficial

“I have the one and only 24 karat gold Labubu. Now, this is real 24 karat gold made in the form of a Labubu,” she says, while dangling the toy in such a way that you can’t tell whether its fur is solid or not.

Lilz Bulls with a "solid gold" labubu

TikTok/lilzbullzofficial

“Now, he weighs 200 grams. It cost us £20,000 to have it made. They melted down basically gold bars and they put it into a shaper thing that was the shape of a Labubu,” she says, holding it from a little dangling tassel by one finger. Now, a gold brick the size of an iPhone weighs over 2 pounds, so how they made something this big and solid gold so light is a true miracle.

Lilz Bulls with a "solid gold" labubu

TikTok/lilzbullzofficial

“Now, the reason we had one made into 24 karat gold is because they are going so viral all over the internet. We think that his worth will definitely, definitely skyrocket. So here he is. He is the golden one, he is the chosen one, and he is 24 karat gold.”

@lilzbullzmarbella2

My 24 karat gold Labubu #labubu #gold #labubuthemonsters #popmart

♬ La BEW BEW – Lilz Bullz Official

Be careful flashing your cash like that.

Screenshot 1 59888a Collector Claims She Has The Worlds First And Only Solid Gold Labubu. Now, he weighs 200 grams. It cost us £20,000 to have it made.

Some had their doubts.

Screenshot 2 aaffb5 Collector Claims She Has The Worlds First And Only Solid Gold Labubu. Now, he weighs 200 grams. It cost us £20,000 to have it made.

And took issue with her pronunciation.

Screenshot 3 fd90b9 Collector Claims She Has The Worlds First And Only Solid Gold Labubu. Now, he weighs 200 grams. It cost us £20,000 to have it made.

Order up?

Screenshot 4 70d3c4 Collector Claims She Has The Worlds First And Only Solid Gold Labubu. Now, he weighs 200 grams. It cost us £20,000 to have it made.

But of course…

Screenshot 5 c7c784 Collector Claims She Has The Worlds First And Only Solid Gold Labubu. Now, he weighs 200 grams. It cost us £20,000 to have it made.

Yes, if it’s not clear, she’s just trolling here, and barely even trying to hide it.

She’s got lots of these, including one where she’s devastated that her boyfriend would stoop to getting her a cheap, pure SILVER Labubu as a companion.

It’s pretty good if you wanna watch more.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter