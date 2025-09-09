‘Consult your manual? This is a rental!’ – A TikTokker Accidentally Child-Locked Her Oven When She Was Cooking Food

Ovens can be tricky devices!

And if you don’t know what you’re doing, there’s a chance that things can go sideways in a hurry.

Just ask the woman you’re about to meet.

Her name is Dani and she took to TikTok to show viewers what happened when her oven locked on her…while she was cooking.

Dani tried to cook a potato in her oven, but things didn’t go according to plan.

She said, “The only way to undo it is to do what you did, but I don’t know what I’ve done.”

Dani looked online for some advice about how to unlock her oven and she became frustrated when someone suggested she consult her owner’s manual.

She said, “Consult your manual? This is a rental!”

Dani said, “Who child locks an oven? Lots of people. I think it’s genius. I think it’s a very safe and acceptable thing to do.”

The TikTokker kept trying to figure out what was going on with her oven, but she didn’t have any luck.

Here’s the video.

Dani posted a follow-up video and said that her oven was still locked…after a week.

Check out what she had to say!

