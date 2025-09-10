Couple Sparks Extremely Important Controversy By Playing Switch Golf In Airline First Class

Not gonna lie, this one stings.

While I’m sitting here wondering when I’ll have taken care of enough adult expenses to responsibly purchase a Switch 2, this couple is flexing on me hard.

Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @tabithamy:

“Bought my boyfriend business class flights,” reads the caption…

“…so he could play Nintendo Switch golf for 9 hours.”

He’s pulling it off, somehow.

She seems to have mixed feelings about her gift.

Some bemoaned the invasion of the riffraff.

Others realized we were living in different worlds.

They worried for the other customers.

But some jumped to his defense.

I come away with two thoughts:

1) You’re gonna break your neck stooping like that for 9 hours.

2) Do first class people not even get told to sit down? Cause the rest of us do.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!