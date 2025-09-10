September 10, 2025 at 2:48 am

Couple Sparks Extremely Important Controversy By Playing Switch Golf In Airline First Class

by Ben Auxier

A man playing Switch Golf in first class on a plane

TikTok/tabithamy

Not gonna lie, this one stings.

While I’m sitting here wondering when I’ll have taken care of enough adult expenses to responsibly purchase a Switch 2, this couple is flexing on me hard.

Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @tabithamy:

“Bought my boyfriend business class flights,” reads the caption…

“…so he could play Nintendo Switch golf for 9 hours.”

He’s pulling it off, somehow.

She seems to have mixed feelings about her gift.

@tabithamy

regular business class travellers vs my boyfriend x @British Airways #nintendoswitch #businessclass

♬ original sound – EpicGamingMusic

Some bemoaned the invasion of the riffraff.

2025 09 05 19 55 12 Couple Sparks Extremely Important Controversy By Playing Switch Golf In Airline First Class

Others realized we were living in different worlds.

2025 09 05 19 55 31 Couple Sparks Extremely Important Controversy By Playing Switch Golf In Airline First Class

They worried for the other customers.

2025 09 05 19 55 38 Couple Sparks Extremely Important Controversy By Playing Switch Golf In Airline First Class

But some jumped to his defense.

2025 09 05 19 55 59 Couple Sparks Extremely Important Controversy By Playing Switch Golf In Airline First Class

I come away with two thoughts:

1) You’re gonna break your neck stooping like that for 9 hours.

2) Do first class people not even get told to sit down? Cause the rest of us do.

