Couple Usually Shares Popcorn At The Movie Theater, But When Boyfriend Decides To Buy Two Buckets Instead Of One, His Girlfriend Gets Upset

There’s something special about movie theater popcorn. It really does seem to taste better than popcorn you get pretty much anywhere else.

It’s also fun to eat while watching a movie, but not everyone eats popcorn at the same pace.

While some people snack on popcorn one piece at a time, other people can’t resist the buttery flavor and eat it by the handful until it’s gone.

In today’s story, one man decides to buy popcorn for himself and his girlfriend, but his girlfriend gets pretty upset about it.

Let’s find out why this couple is fighting over popcorn.

AITAH for buying separate popcorn baskets for me and my girlfriend because of how fast she eats it Last night my girlfriend and I went to the movies. Whenever we go to the movies we share a large popcorn basket between us. Now even though I normally eat pretty fast, when it comes to popcorn I take my time , a few kernels at a time. She takes fistfuls.

It honestly gives me a bit of anxiety. And whenever that happens I make a mental note to get separate popcorn for us next time but forget.

This time he remembered.

But last night when we were in the line I remembered and got us two separate baskets. She complained that we didn’t need two she wouldn’t be able to finish it. I said the movie’s pretty long lets just have two. I didn’t want to hurt her feelings by telling her the real reason.

She eventually figured out why he bought extra popcorn.

When we were coming back she asked again why we had to get two separate popcorn baskets, and she said her stomach was hurting. I accidentally said maybe you ate too fast. Later she asked if I got two separate popcorn baskets because she ate faster than me. I said yeah we eat at different speeds and it was better this way.

She seemed upset.

She got a bit upset and said I could’ve just talked to her, we’ve been dating for almost a year now. And complained about her stomach hurting too. She was cold for the remainder of the ride to her place and despite not thinking I did anything wrong I apologized if my plan caused her stomachache though I don’t see how that’s my fault. Was I TA here in how I handled all of this?

His girlfriend having a stomach ache from eating popcorn too quickly is not his fault. It’s weird that she’s offended that they each get their own popcorn.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he’s girlfriend is being childish.

This person’s daughter eats all the movie theater popcorn too!

His girlfriend might feel embarrassed.

He should’ve been honest with her.

Here’s what he could’ve said.

Next time, he should just be honest with her.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.