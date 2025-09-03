Cranky Bus Driver Tried To Punish A High School Student For Sharing Gum, But They Got Back At Her By Stinking Up The Bus With Onion Breath

People say you should pick your battles, but sometimes the battle picks you.

One high schooler was fed up with their cranky bus driver‘s arbitrary rules, so they decided to provoke her with the smelliest weapon they could muster: chives.

Petty revenge is best served… Stinky This happened back when I was in high school, 2009 or so. For years, we had an awesome school bus driver — nicest lady you’d ever meet — all of middle school and my first year of high school.

But alas, it was too good to last.

But in sophomore year, she got moved to a different route and was replaced with this witch who clearly hated being there and was constantly screeching at the most minor of things. I always had gum on me and often shared.

One day, this new, crankier bus driver decided to crack down on this behavior.

One day, I tossed a piece to my friend in the seat across from me — one of those small Trident ones with the white paper wrapper. Two feet at the most, and I’d been doing this for years. The witch saw this in her rearview mirror and decided to punish me by separating me from my friends for two weeks, making me sit at the front of the bus. This annoyed me, to say the least.

So, what do I do? Well, my parents had a garden, and they had a few chive plants growing in it. Super pungent onion smell.

Every morning, I would grab some, and as soon as I took my seat, I’d cram that wad into my mouth and chew it like gum — making sure to breathe through my mouth. Then I’d spit it out after we arrived, pop a few pieces of gum, and continue on. The first day or two, she just gave me a glare. The third day, she asked me not to eat whatever I was eating.

On the fourth day, she called an administrator on me, saying I was being defiant and maliciously trying to annoy her. He asked me to stop, and I basically just responded, “You can’t tell me what I can or cannot eat.”

Literally nothing he could do. Send me to detention for “maliciously” eating something? Ridiculous. He basically told her his hands were tied, that he couldn’t actually punish me for my diet choices, and then went on his way. I was back with my buddies the next week.

Ultimately, this story was about taking back some of the power and letting this bus driver know they refused to be pushed around.

Being petty really pays off sometimes.

