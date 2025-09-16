Customer Argued About Her Three Dollar Total, So One Underpaid Cashier Was Forced To Explain Basic Math

Only customers can manage to mess up the simplest math and somehow still insist they’re right.

This cashier found that out the hard way when a woman couldn’t grasp that 1+1+1 equals 3.

The interaction left both of them scratching their heads.

Read on for the full story!

Woman did not understand 2+1=3 Store is close to closing and I’m running register. A woman has 2 canned vegetables and a soda. Each are a dollar ($1.09 with tax). I ring up the cans and she asks if they’re 2 for $2, which I confirm they are. Nothing unusual, as the deal is promoted next to the tag for all of our generic brand canned vegetables.

But soon, an amusing misunderstanding unfolds.

I then continue and ring the soda up. Me: “Alright ma’am, your total is $3.26.” Woman: “How is it 3 dollars if the two cans are $1 each?”

The cashier patiently breaks it down for her.

Me: “You also have a soda, ma’am, which is a dollar, so that makes it $3. $3.26 with tax.” The woman then repeats herself, so I do the same. Woman: “OK, I’m just going to stop—sorry, I’m right.” She then pays. I say, “Have a good night,” and I continue on with my night, albeit a little confused how someone didn’t understand 1+1+1=3.

Math can be tough, but this is about as simple as it gets.

What did Reddit think?

Perhaps a severe lack of sleep is to blame here?

Or maybe math just isn’t as prioritized nowadays.

This story didn’t sit right with this commenter.

Any customer service employee will be quick to tell you that customers have been known to not read.

In situations like these, you just have to laugh.

The math just wasn’t mathing.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.