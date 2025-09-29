Customer Is Accosted By Another Shopper Who Insists He Help Her Find Some Cereal, And She Won’t Believe He Doesn’t Work There

I’m not sure why there are so many people who walk up to others in stores and don’t just ask “excuse me, do you work here?”

It would save everyone a lot of time and trouble.

Of course, if they did, we wouldn’t have funny stories like this one.

Check it out.

‘We have that in common, my dear.” Browsing the aisles at the local Small Shart looking for my coveted Enid cereal, get approached by practically a perfect meme person of a Karen. Power business skirt, Rachel Green haircut, clop-cloppy shoes. No hello, just blunt statements pass for greetings now, I suppose. We’ll call her TGR, for Trouble Grasping Reality. TGR- “I am looking for a cereal and I can’t find it anywhere.” Me- “We have that in common, my dear.” TGR- “Okay, soooo.. I need you to help me find it,” hands on hips, expectant look of disgust. Me- “Maybe if you offered to help me find the one I’m after, we could do yours next?” TGR- “Except that’s not my job.” Me- “We also have that in common.”

This just keeps getting funnier.

TGR- “Your customer service is really awful.” Me- (the sarcasm emerges) “Another thing in common. Who knew I would match so well to a Karen.” TGR- “That’s offensive. I want to speak to your manager.” Me- “Aaaaand, that’s where we differ. Knew it couldn’t last.” TGR- “MANAGER. NOW.” Me- “Good luck finding one. Your track record for locating store employees isn’t that great so far.” TGR- “I have HAD IT with the attitude of the workers in this store! UGH!” Me- “Well, this has been a real adventure, but I have more shopping to do,” as I walked away. TGR- “You are NOT walking away from me.” Me- “I am, in fact.”

Of course this isn’t over.

Later I’m in the Pets department deciding on a new toy for puppers, and hear her aggressive clop-clopping (whether they were sensible business shoes, or hooves, I didn’t get a good look), and look up. K is walking my way on a mission, hips moving like a fashion model in fast forward, with an actual manger in tow. I think to myself, it’s nice that she was able to locate an real one, but who knows how many innocents she accosted along that path to success. Breathe. TGR- “And THIS one.” Me- “There were others?” TGR- “I’ve had enough of your lip.” Me- “We have that in common,” I say looking at her and then eye up to the manager, who smirks.

Turns out it’s not her first time.

TGR- “I need you to take care of.. THIS,” she says to the manager. Manager- “Ma’am, I told you if you did this again, you’d be kicked out. This is also a customer.” He touches something on his hip. Me- “Do know if you sell the Enid cereal yet?” Manager- (switching gears) “Come back early August; we’ve been told they’re coming, but we don’t have them in yet. Slated for shelves sometime around then.” Me- “Ok, Thanks!” Enid and I share lots of personality quirks. Love her. TGR- “I can’t believe you’re just going to let this behavior continue! He’s not helping ANYONE. What good is he to your store?” Me- (looking at manager who I catch the eye of, and with a smile, head-tilt indication to TGR) “We have that in common.”

A funny ending for the fiction fans.

Rent-a-cop arrives on cue, body slams her into the floor and she shatters into a million little globules of T-1000 goo, and each one morphs into miniature Karens and they all began screaming and toddler stomping in a high pitched noise demanding a manager and something about customer service. This part might have been when the brownie kicked in. I’m not really sure how I got home. Manager- (to me) “I appreciate your patience; I’m sorry you had to deal with this.” Me: “We have that in common.” Again, I’m not sure if all of that happened exactly like that, so some liberties definitely were taken. You might say TGR and I.. well, you know the rest.

