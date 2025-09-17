Customer Made A Phone Order Instead Of Shopping Online, So An Employee Tried To Investigate What The Real Problem Was

For some people, shopping online is a foreign activity,

Customer could have saved us both a lot of time Customer phones in an order which took about 20 minutes to do. During that time, I had trouble hearing her as she was very quiet. She also had a semi-heavy accent, so it wasn’t a fun order to take.

As we get near the end of her order, she asks for an item that we do not have in stock. She mentions that our website shows we have them in stock. So I do a bit of investigating. It turns out we do have them in stock. But they are all committed to an order she started but had not finished.

On a whim, I looked at the rest of what she had in the shopping cart. It’s an exact copy of the order she placed with me over the phone. I have no idea why she just didn’t place the order online.

Some customers make a simple process more complicated.

