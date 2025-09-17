Customer Randomly Sprayed An Aerosol Can Onto Her Face For 30 Seconds, And This Employee Think It’s The Strangest Thing They’ve Seen In 20 Years

There really are a lot of crazy things in retail.

This man working in a clothing store noticed a customer who treated it like it was her own dressing room.

She began spraying an aerosol can directly onto her face without hesitation.

So he, along with other employees and shoppers, was left in disbelief as the smoke lingered in the air.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Customer sprayed random aerosol can in store I work in a clothing store in a major mall, so I see lots of weirdness. Today, as I was checking out customers, I hear loud shaking of an aerosol can. That loud spray sound aerosol cans make caught my attention. I look up and see a young 20-something woman spraying an aerosol can right at her face. She did this in front of one of our mirrors in the center of the store.

This man noticed the thick “smoke” that came out of the woman’s aerosol can.

She kept spraying for a good 30 seconds, putting half the store and her face up in smoke. Not embarrassed, no sorry, no anything. There was literal smoke around her for a minute or two afterward. The store was packed, so people were walking through this waft of aerosol stuff that she sprayed on her face.

He thought it was really strange when the woman just left after what she had done.

Then, she grabs a brush out of her pocket and starts dabbing her face. She goes right up to the mirror, almost kissing it. That’s how close she is. Then, she leaves, not even flinching or looking around. One of the strangest things I’ve ever seen in over 20 years in retail.

