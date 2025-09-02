Customer Refused To Call His Girlfriend For Clarification On A Medication, So He Left The Pharmacy Empty-Handed

Helping customers track down everyday items is just part of pharmacy life. But every once in a while, a customer makes a choice that leaves the staff scratching their heads.

That’s exactly what happened when a man came in on behalf of his girlfriend.

But instead of letting the pharmacy tech help him locate what he was looking for, he decided to give up pretty much immediately when he couldn’t find the item.

Can’t you just text her? I used to work at a retail pharmacy and often got customers who were trying to find over-the-counter items. We happily got out from behind the pharmacy counter to guide people, answer questions, or have them speak with a pharmacist for more difficult questions.

But one day, a particularly memorable customer came in.

One day a guy comes in and goes: Guy: hey my GF sent me to get some melatonin for our son. Me: sure I can help you find that! Here… I guide him to the kid’s section, as they have all children’s strength items there.

However, it soon became clear this guy had no business buying any medication for anyone.

Me: which strength did you need? Guy: ugh…I don’t know… Me: well the lowest strength is 3mg but there is also the 5mg. Do any of those sound right? Guy: I don’t know my GF is the one who usually does this stuff.

The pharmacist continues to baby him through the interaction.

Me: do you want to call or text her then and see if she can let you know? I can wait. Guy: nah I’ll just head off.

Stunned, the pharmacist makes sure they’re hearing this correctly.

Me: …you’re not…gonna even ask? Guy: nah. I don’t know any of this stuff. See ya. leaves

The interaction stuck with them long after.

Still baffles me to this day that he would rather leave and probably get scolded later than ask and pick it up. Now she’s probably going to be the one to pick it up. Even if he had gotten the wrong kind, so long as they didn’t open the bottle we could have refunded him!

This dude didn’t even try!

In the end, he left without the melatonin and without any answers.

It was one of those moments that make you wonder what in the world is going on in some people’s heads.

